BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crowd gathered outside Ascension St. Vincent’s Friday evening, to protest the company’s decision to make vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory.

Crowd gathers outside St. Vincent’s to protest mandatory employee vaccinations (wbrc)

St. Vincent’s sent the following press release in response to the demonstration:

“We respect the right of people to peacefully voice their opinions about the COVID-19 vaccine in a manner that complies with our policies and shows respect for our patients, visitors, providers and other associates.

We believe the latest surge of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations across the country clearly demonstrates the urgency for everyone eligible to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their loved ones, our patients, providers, visitors, staff and the communities we are privileged to serve.

We also know that serious illness and hospitalizations resulting from COVID-19 are largely preventable. Currently, just under 90% of all COVID-19 patients hospitalized across our ministry have not been vaccinated. And right now, 97% of COVID-19 ICU patients we are caring for have not been vaccinated

We must do more to help overcome this highly contagious virus. Like numerous health systems across the country, Ascension is moving to require our associates to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 12, 2021. This date aligns with the timing of the mandatory influenza vaccination program we’ve operated successfully for many years.

This decision is rooted in our Mission commitment to leading with quality and safety.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.