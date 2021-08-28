LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for infant girl taken from Colorado Springs

(CBI)
By Amanda Alvarado and Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An AMBER Alert was issued for 21-month-old Ezaria Glover out of Colorado Springs, Colo. Friday night.

Authorities say Ezaria was last seen Friday afternoon and believe she is with her father, Earther Lee Glover Jr., 50.

Authorities believe they may be traveling in a black sedan.

Glover is considered armed and dangerous with a history of domestic violence, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Colorado Springs Police say Glover was involved in a disturbance with his ex-girlfriend and at one point, fired shots at her and her 10-year-old daughter.

No one was injured by the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

Copyright 2021 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The great grandmother of the 4-day-old baby who was taken from his mother Tuesday in Fairfield...
Great grandmother of 4-day-old baby stolen from Fairfield opens up about what happened
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
First Alert Weather 7p 8-27-21
Hurricane Ida now forecast to be a Category 4 storm when it makes landfall
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Corey Dewayne Waters.
UPDATE: Man shot and killed in Fairfield identified
‘I don’t know how much longer we’re going to be able to do this’: State Health Officer emotional over COVID-19 crisis

Latest News

This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Louisiana braces for ‘life-altering’ Hurricane Ida
Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in...
Board says RFK assassin Sirhan changed man; grants parole
State health leaders say low vaccination numbers in 12-17 age group
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris becomes emotion during a COVID-19 update, telling...
Alabama health leaders say hospitals can’t take much more