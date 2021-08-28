LawCall
Afghan Refugees to arrive at the International Center in Bowling Green next week

By Ana Medina and Brandon Jarrett
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As evacuation plans continue in Kabul, Afghanistan, Kentucky will see refugees entering South Central Kentucky beginning next week.

The International Center of Kentucky located in Bowling Green has been notified that as many as 200 refugees from Afghanistan will be coming in the months ahead.

According to the International Center the first refugees are set to arrive September 1.

WBKO News will continue to follow this story as more information is released.

LATEST: Young dad-to-be was among 13 US troops killed in Afghanistan

