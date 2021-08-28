LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

23-year-old Knoxville soldier killed in Kabul airport attack

A Gibbs High School graduate was killed in the Kabul airport attack that killed 13 Americans.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 23-year-old Knoxville man was killed in the Kabul airport attack, his family told WVLT News Friday evening. Ryan Knauss was one of the 13 United States troops killed in the attack.

Knauss attended Gibbs High School before joining the Army, his grandmother said. She also said he enrolled right after his graduation. According to family, Ryan was an member of the Army’s 82nd Airborne division and was a staff sergeant.

The attack was carried out by two suicide bombers and gunmen, and also ended in the deaths of 60 Afghans. President Joe Biden promised to strike back at the extremists who killed the 13 Americans.

Knauss had only been in the country for a week before his death, and had previously spent nine months in Afghanistan, his grandmother said.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs released a statement on Twitter about Knauss.

Congressman Tim Burchett also released a statement mourning the death of Knauss, saying he was a hero.

“Ryan gave his life outside that airport helping people he didn’t know get to safety. This is what true heroism looks like and Ryan’s sacrifice will never be forgotten. The Knauss family is my prayers,” Rep. Burchett said in the statement.

United States Senator Marsha Blackburn released a statement Friday night.

“Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss of Knoxville was among those servicemembers killed during yesterday’s terrorist attack at the Kabul airport. Ryan embodies American heroism — saving people he had never met before, in the face of persistent evil,” she said. “We will never forget his sacrifice in service to his country. While no words could ever be enough, I join Tennesseans — and all Americans — in extending my deepest condolences to Ryan’s family. Chuck and I are praying for them during this time of unimaginable pain and loss.”

The Knoxville Police Department released a statement Saturday morning.

“We mourn the devastating loss of Knoxville native and Gibbs High School graduate Ryan Knauss, who was one of the 13 U.S. service members killed in the Kabul airport attack. We wish for comfort for his family and friends. May his service, sacrifice and courage never be forgotten.” KPD said.

We mourn the devastating loss of Knoxville native and Gibbs High School graduate Ryan Knauss, who was one of the 13 U.S....

Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Saturday, August 28, 2021

No local funeral arrangements have been made at this time, family members said. Knauss will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather 7p 8-27-21
Hurricane Ida now forecast to be a Category 4 storm when it makes landfall
‘I don’t know how much longer we’re going to be able to do this’: State Health Officer emotional over COVID-19 crisis
Vaccinated, unvaccinated patients at UAB
UAB releases breakdown of vaccinated, unvaccinated COVID patients
Tuscaloosa City Schools postpone rivalry game after viral video
Ron and Lisa Steadman both ended up contracting COVID-19. Lisa Steadman returned from her...
Woman who fought COVID-19 in hospital returns home to find husband dead

Latest News

This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Residents warned as Louisiana braces for Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Ida
Governor Ivey issues State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ida
First alert 8-28-21
FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Ida forecast to rapidly strengthen today
COVID-19 patient arrives at hospital.
“We’re in this for the long haul,” doctors discuss booster shots, reinfections and natural immunity