Winston Co. Schools ask parents to consider remote learning for one week

It’s an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19
(WAVE 3 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Winston County Schools are asking parents of students in the county to consider allowing their kids to do remote learning next week in order to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, the system asks parents to consider the option. If it’s not feasible for any family, the system will still provide in-person learning for the week.

You can see the request in the Facebook post below:

In order to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and provide a safe learning environment, Winston County Schools is encouraging...

Posted by Winston County Schools on Thursday, August 26, 2021

