Widely Scattered Storms Possible Friday; Ida strengthening in the Caribbean

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are dealing with a mostly clear sky. Temperatures are in the 70s overall. I can’t rule out some patchy fog in parts of northwest Alabama this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with showers across the Gulf of Mexico. We continue to see easterly winds today that could bring and produce widely scattered showers and storms today across Central Alabama. I do think our rain chances look a little higher today than yesterday which ended up mostly dry. Models indicate moisture spreading into the area by this afternoon and evening from the east. Plan for a 30-40% chance for widely scattered showers and storms. Best coverage will be along and south of I-20/59. Storms that form today could produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. If you don’t see rain today, you’ll likely end up with a partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Easterly winds are helping us remain a few degrees cooler, so the heat index values will end up slightly cooler than previous days with feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

Barons Baseball/Harry Connick Jr. Forecast This Evening: Barons baseball starts tonight at 7:05 PM against Montgomery. Plan for temperatures to start out in the lower 80s and cool into the mid to upper 70s. I can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm during the game. If you plan on heading out to the Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre to see Harry Connick Jr. live, you can expect a similar forecast. Temperatures will likely start in the low to mid 80s and cool into the mid to upper 70s with a chance for an isolated shower or storm. Just monitor your WBRC First Alert Weather App for rain and lightning updates. Weekend Forecast: The weekend is looking mostly quiet across Central Alabama. I would not cancel any outdoor plans. Saturday could end up as our driest day of the weekend. We’ll likely see a mostly sunny sky in the morning hours with a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon. We’ll hold on to a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours with highs in the lower 90s. Sunday will end up slightly wetter as tropical moisture from the Gulf spreads northwards. We will likely see increasing cloud cover Sunday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Rain chances increase to 40% for heat activated showers and storms. Main threat Sunday will be heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. If you want to get some yardwork out of the way, do it in the morning hours. It might be a good idea to make sure storm drains and gutters are unclogged. Rain chances really ramp up Monday into Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Ida: Ida continues to slowly organize in the Caribbean this morning. Winds speeds as of 4 AM are up to 45 mph as it moves to the northwest at 15 mph. It is impacting the Cayman Islands this morning. It is forecast to slowly strengthen over the next 12 hours as it approaches western parts of Cuba this evening. Once it moves into the southern Gulf of Mexico, it will enter favorable conditions for intensification. It is very likely it could rapidly develop as it encounters low wind shear and very warm waters. The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center has Ida strengthening to a Category 3 hurricane with winds up to 115 mph as it makes landfall in Central Louisiana. It will likely be a major hurricane - Cat 3 or higher - Sunday prior to landfall. It will then curve to the north-northeast into Mississippi by Monday evening. Ida will then likely curve eastward into northwest Alabama Tuesday night. It looks like it will slow down a little once it moves over land.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Sabine Pass to Alabama/Florida border. It includes Vermilion Bay, Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Mobile Bay.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Cameron, Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama border. It includes Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and metropolitan New Orleans.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Mississippi/Alabama border to the Alabama/Florida border.

Local Impacts from Ida: I think our weather conditions will deteriorate Monday into Tuesday. The track of the storm will be important to determine how much rain and wind we will see. A track farther to the west will likely lower our rainfall totals. If it trends farther to the east, our rainfall totals will increase along with our wind gusts. Plan for outer rain bands to move into Central Alabama Monday. Bulk of the heaviest rain and wind could move into our area Monday night into Tuesday morning. Heavy rain and gusty winds up to 40 mph will be possible. I cannot rule out a chance for isolated tornadoes too. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings Monday through Tuesday evening. Rainfall totals will likely be higher in west Alabama versus east Alabama. West Alabama could see 3-5 inches of rain while east Alabama ends up seeing 1-3 inches. Flash flooding will be a concern. Remember to never drive through flooded areas. Turn around, don’t drown. Cloud cover and high rain chances will keep temperatures well below average with highs in the low to mid 80s Monday. Temperatures could stay in the upper 70s for most spots Tuesday.

Coastal Impacts for Alabama Gulf Coast: Conditions will go downhill as outer rain bands move into the Gulf Coast Saturday evening and into Sunday. The strongest winds will stay west of the Alabama coast, but it will likely stay breezy at times with gusts around 30-50 mph. Tropical Storm conditions will be possible. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding will be possible. Rainfall totals could add up over five inches. Isolated tornado threat will be likely Sunday into Monday. Plan for dangerous rip currents over the weekend along with some storm surge. I’d avoid the beaches this weekend. Simply wait for another weekend. Late Next Week: I think most of the moisture from Ida will move out of our area Wednesday morning and afternoon with just lingering showers and storms possible. Models hint that drier air could move in behind Ida by the end of the week. Plan for mostly dry weather September 3rd-5th. Highs in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the mid 60s with some sunshine. Not bad as we kickoff the first full weekend of college football.

Tropical Update: Ida will be the main focus, but we could see two more named storms over the next couple of days. A tropical low in the Central Atlantic now has a high chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next 48 hours. If it gets a name, it would be called Julian. This system will likely go northwards into the open waters of the Atlantic. No impact expected for the United States. The second system is located 600-700 miles east of Bermuda and has a medium chance to develop over the next couple of days. It will not have any impact on the United States either. Models hint that the tropics will remain very active as we enter September. We will need to continue to watch the Caribbean for more storms to potentially develop down the road. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our WBRC newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every evening.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.