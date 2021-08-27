University Medical Center to host vaccine clinic Saturday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -Saturday in Tuscaloosa there will be another opportunity for people to get the COVID vaccine, but there’s some information you need to know before you go. The University Medical Center will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 shot by appointment only Saturday.

The vaccination clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for UMC patients ages 12 and older, UA students, faculty and staff You can call 205-348-1471 to schedule an appointment. You must leave your name, date of birth and a way for UMC staff to contact you.

UA officials said patients should bring their health insurance card and a photo ID to their appointment. University Medical Center is located on Peter Bryce Blvd.

Currently the University of Alabama’s vaccination rate including students, staff and the community is over 70%.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.