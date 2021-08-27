LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

University Medical Center to host vaccine clinic Saturday

(WBRC)
By Ugochi Iloka
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -Saturday in Tuscaloosa there will be another opportunity for people to get the COVID vaccine, but there’s some information you need to know before you go. The University Medical Center will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 shot by appointment only Saturday.

The vaccination clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for UMC patients ages 12 and older, UA students, faculty and staff You can call 205-348-1471 to schedule an appointment. You must leave your name, date of birth and a way for UMC staff to contact you.

UA officials said patients should bring their health insurance card and a photo ID to their appointment. University Medical Center is located on Peter Bryce Blvd.

Currently the University of Alabama’s vaccination rate including students, staff and the community is over 70%.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The great grandmother of the 4-day-old baby who was taken from his mother Tuesday in Fairfield...
Great grandmother of 4-day-old baby stolen from Fairfield opens up about what happened
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
1 dead following shooting in Fairfield
First Alert Weather 4p 8-26-21
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Ida forms, expected to become a hurricane
Chase Espy
Former Gov. Ivey staff member charged with child solicitation

Latest News

This mask mandate for Big Sandy Elementary is only temporary, with it set to expire next Friday...
Tuscaloosa Co. Schools mandating masks at Big Sandy Elementary
Mickey has your forecast for Friday, August 27
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 5AM UPDATE: 08-27-21
The superintendent of Shelby Co. Schools talks about the mask mandate
Shelby Co. Schools Mask Mandate
How kids with COVID are doing at Children's of Alabama
Children's of Alabama Update