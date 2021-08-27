LawCall
UAB releases breakdown of vaccinated, unvaccinated COVID patients

Vaccinated, unvaccinated patients at UAB
Vaccinated, unvaccinated patients at UAB(UAB Medicine)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB Medicine has released a new visual breakdown of vaccinated and unvaccinated COVID-19 patients.

UAB Medicine leaders said they review the data for inpatient cases to determine why vaccinated patients are hospitalized. In the vast majority of cases, vaccinated patients who are hospitalized are immunocompromised.

For example, a recent sampling of 203 positive cases at UAB Hospital revealed 20 fully vaccinated cases (9.8%). Of those, 13 (65%) were immunocompromised.

Doctors said the numbers show another reason why vaccination is important. It helps to protect a vulnerable population that may not have a robust immunity response to the vaccine.

From the CDC:

Who might be immunocompromised or have a weakened immune system?

Examples of persons with weakened immune systems include those with HIV/AIDS; cancer and transplant patients who are taking certain immunosuppressive drugs; and those with inherited diseases that affect the immune system (e.g., congenital agammaglobulinemia, congenital IgA deficiency). The risk of developing severe disease may differ depending on each person’s degree of immune suppression. Following all the recommendations in this fact sheet can be a great personal burden, so consult with your healthcare provider to determine whether your medical condition makes it advisable to follow all of these recommendations.

