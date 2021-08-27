Tuscaloosa Co. Schools mandating masks at Big Sandy Elementary

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting Friday August 27th, one Tuscaloosa County School will be under a mask mandate lasting until next week. This comes after the school board insisted masks be optional not required district wide. The school system is making an exception for this school, but not the rest.

Staff and students at Big Sandy Elementary school must wear masks indoors, not including PE or when eating or drinking starting this morning, due to a spike in COVID cases.

School district leaders said while the percentage of COVID-19 positives at Big Sandy Elementary is at one percent school wide, the infection rate has risen to about 20 to 30 percent in at least two of their classrooms. Students and teachers in those two classes will quarantine for the next six school days, to limit possible exposure to other students.

School staff insist their students need to be in school, and attribute this school wide mask requirement as an important strategy in avoiding the need to quarantine students.

This mask mandate for Big Sandy Elementary is only temporary, with it set to expire Friday Sept. 3rd. Despite using the mask mandate to slow down the spread of COVID at Big Sandy, the school system will still not require masks be worn in other schools.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.