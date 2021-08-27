LawCall
Tuscaloosa City Schools postpone rivalry game after viral video

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City Schools postponed Friday night’s Northridge vs. Central game after a viral video led to what officials called “tensions in the community.”

TCS released the following statement Friday:

“Earlier today the Tuscaloosa City Schools was made aware of a video in which a student from Northridge High School made disparaging comments about Central High School and the community it serves. The two TCS high schools were scheduled to play in an intradistrict game tonight on the CHS campus. “We are one school system and one community and what happened today does not reflect the values of the Tuscaloosa City Schools,” said Mike Daria, superintendent. “We are committed to modeling both good citizenship and good sportsmanship.” TCS will take the appropriate actions to ensure a safe learning and playing environment. The viral nature of the video has raised tensions in the community. Because of this, school leaders of both schools, in conjunction with system leaders, made the decision to postpone the game until Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at Falcon Field. Tickets purchased through GoFan will be honored at tomorrow’s game; however, additional tickets are no longer available for purchase.”

Northridge High School principal posted the following on Facebook:

This morning at approximately 9:25am, I viewed a video on social media which I believe was filmed on the Northridge High...

Posted by Dr. Evans - Northridge High School on Friday, August 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

