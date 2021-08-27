Talladega City Schools to go remote; then blended learning

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega City Schools announced Friday that all students will switch to remote learning the day after Labor Day due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

The switch to full remote begins September 7 and ends September 17. Students will receive instruction from their teachers online. A schedule will be made available for each student by the student’s school.

Buses will be parked along routes in Talladega to provide extra WiFi for students. The Child Nutrition Program will provide five days worth of breakfast and lunch on Wednesdays during remote learning. Pick up times will be announced by each school.

Starting September 20, students will return to school in groups on the blended model of instruction. Group A will go to school on Mondays and Tuesdays and Group B will attend on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will be reserved for remediation, intervention, extra support and missing assignments. The blended model will last through the remainder of the semester.

Students will get notification of their group assignment on Monday, August 30.

