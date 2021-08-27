LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Saints name Jameis Winston as starting quarterback

Jameis Winston
Jameis Winston(WVUE)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:18 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The post-Brees era has officially started in New Orleans.

Today, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the New Orleans Saints have officially named Jameis Winston as their week 1 regular season starting quarterback against the Green Bay Packers.

Schefter said that Saints players and staff were spotted yesterday congratulating Winston, who was in a quarterback competition with Taysom Hill throughout camp and preseason for the starting job.

It’s believed that Winston’s first-half performance in the 23-21 preseason win over Jacksonville is what solidified him as the permanent starter. In that game, he threw 123 yards on 9-of-10 passing with two passing touchdowns before he was relieved by Hill.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather 7p 8-27-21
Hurricane Ida now forecast to be a Category 4 storm when it makes landfall
Tuscaloosa City Schools postpone rivalry game after viral video
‘I don’t know how much longer we’re going to be able to do this’: State Health Officer emotional over COVID-19 crisis
Vaccinated, unvaccinated patients at UAB
UAB releases breakdown of vaccinated, unvaccinated COVID patients
Ron and Lisa Steadman both ended up contracting COVID-19. Lisa Steadman returned from her...
Woman who fought COVID-19 in hospital returns home to find husband dead

Latest News

The Carolina Panthers announced Thursday that they have mutually agreed to part ways with tight...
Former Panther Greg Olsen says donor match found for son to receive heart transplant: ‘A huge step’
Mario Addison Youth Camp
Mario Addison Youth Camp
AJ McCarron, shown here in a game against Ole Miss, threw for a career-high 359 yards against...
A.J. McCarron joins the Atlanta Falcons
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson runs up field during the second half of an NFL...
Former LSU star WR and current Viking to be featured in Fortnite
The former Alabama and Hoover High School football star is a track coach during his offseason.
Baltimore Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey spends offseason coaching track at Hoover