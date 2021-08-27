LawCall
Peloton acknowledges subpoenas, SEC investigation

Peloton is under scrutiny because of injuries associated with its products.
Peloton is under scrutiny because of injuries associated with its products.(Source: Peloton/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(AP) - Peloton says it’s been subpoenaed by the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security for documents and other information related to its reporting of injuries and one death associated with its products.

The exercise equipment company also said in a regulatory filing on Friday that the Securities and Exchange Commission is “investigating our public disclosures concerning these matters.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

