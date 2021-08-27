Officials with Children’s of Alabama say E.R. is slammed and not a public COVID testing site

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Children’s of Alabama report record numbers of patients coming to the emergency room over the last few weeks with COVID-19 symptoms.

Pediatric Emergency Medicine Fellow with Children’s, Dr. Alicia Webb, said the emergency rooms have been slammed in recent weeks, but some of the increase is due to people who really don’t need to be coming into the emergency room at all.

Officials said last week, more than 800 patients were tested for the virus at Children’s, but Webb said the hospital is not a public testing site.

Webb said you shouldn’t be coming to the emergency room with your child just for testing. She said patients who aren’t as sick or just need testing can wait as long as five hours.

Webb said you should only be coming to the hospital if you are concerned about your child’s symptoms, not just because they were exposed. She said testing patients without severe symptoms, who would not otherwise need to be in the E.R., is clogging up the emergency room and taking care away from children in need.

“There are a lot of testing centers in the community both in Birmingham and in the surrounding areas that are much better suited and will be a lot faster,” Webb said. “That will allow the emergency care to be given to the patients that need it.”

Because of the increase in patients, children’s is now limiting visitation in the E.R. to one parent per child.

Inpatient, outpatient and surgical visitation will remain at two parents per patient. All Children’s of Alabama primary care practices will remain unchanged at one parent allowed per patient. All visitors over two years of age are required to wear a mask when they arrive on the hospital campus.

The state health department reports that more than 300 testing sites across the state are offering tests right now.

Click here for a list of testing sites.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.