The number one treatment for COVID-19 is monoclonal antibodies and they’re in supply

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Monoclonal antibodies are akin to a magic bullet in the fight against COVID if prescribed early enough, and some are asking if there’s enough to go around.

Thanks to federal as well as state support, any qualified healthcare institution can get as much as they need.

One pharmaceutical company was given emergency use authorization by the FDA to produce monoclonal antibodies.

“That’s Regeneron, everybody agrees that it works and it saves lives,” said Dr. David Thrasher of Jackson Hospital in the Medical Association of Alabama meeting Thursday afternoon.

The treatment is available at 151 locations in Alabama, and makes a huge difference in patient outcome if administered within days of the onset of symptoms.

But with a case surge, is there enough?

“I talked to the vice-president of Regeneron when we the government gave us emergency use authorization, which kind of opened our doors, and I asked are you going to give me all the product I need?” Thrasher recalled.

State health officials also questioned Regeneron, and got the same answer.

“They guarantee we will have all the supply we need and I am going to hold them to it,” said Thrasher.

In fact, they’re encouraging people to ask their doctors about monoclonal antibodies as soon as they experience symptoms.

Dr. Scott Harris, state health officer, had this to say: “We have plenty, supply is not an issue and I think just about every state can get as much as they want.”

Regeneron has to be prescribed so it’s important to contact your doctor as soon as you experience symptoms.

