Mike Behind the Mic: Neil Greenberg

If you’re into #FantasyFootball or maybe got talked into joining a league for your first time, we’re On Your Side with a little Fantasy Football Draft 101.

In this latest Mike Behind the Mic podcast, Mike Dubberly talks with longtime NFL reporter and Fantasy Football Insider Neil Greenberg from the Washington Post. With these tips, hopefully you’ll dominate your draft and or least appear to be an All-Pro.

