LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Mike Behind the Mic: Neil Greenberg

Football
Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Mike Dubberly
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

If you’re into #FantasyFootball or maybe got talked into joining a league for your first time, we’re On Your Side with a little Fantasy Football Draft 101.

In this latest Mike Behind the Mic podcast, Mike Dubberly talks with longtime NFL reporter and Fantasy Football Insider Neil Greenberg from the Washington Post. With these tips, hopefully you’ll dominate your draft and or least appear to be an All-Pro.

Hear new episodes of Mike Behind the Mic every Friday. Keep up with the show here.

You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | TuneIn

If you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at mike.dubberly@wbrc.com. And, if you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The great grandmother of the 4-day-old baby who was taken from his mother Tuesday in Fairfield...
Great grandmother of 4-day-old baby stolen from Fairfield opens up about what happened
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Corey Dewayne Waters.
UPDATE: Man shot and killed in Fairfield identified
First Alert Weather 4p 8-26-21
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Ida forms, expected to become a hurricane
First Alert Weather 4p 8-27-21
FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Ida now forecast to be a Category 4 storm when it makes landfall

Latest News

Mike Behind the Mic: Mickey Bell
Mike Behind the Mic: Mickey Bell
Danny Wuerffel
Mike Behind the Mic: Danny Wuerffel
WBRC Birmingham Mayoral Candidates Forum 2021
WBRC FOX6 News to Host Birmingham Mayoral Candidates Forum
Lakeshore Foundation's Celebration of Champions
Lakeshore Foundation’s Celebration of Champions