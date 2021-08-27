LawCall
Heart Gallery Alabama: Quinterious

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Quinterious, born January 2006, enjoys all sports, music and drawing.

He enjoys anything that helps him. He enjoys moving and having fun. He enjoys school and does well.

He has a sweet spirit and a caring personality. He tries his best to make everyone around him happy!

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

