Gov. Ivey encourages you to stay weather aware

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As Hurricane Ida strengthens, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is encouraging Alabamians to stay weather aware.

Press Secretary Gina Maiola said Governor Ivey participated in a call with President Joe Biden, Governor Reeves of Mississippi, and Governor Edwards of Louisiana about Hurricane Ida. The Governor’s Office will continue monitoring the system and make any necessary preparations.

As the WBRC FIRST ALERT Weather Team reported Friday Hurricane Ida is moving across western Cuba and then will track northwest across the Gulf of Mexico where the conditions are ripe for rapid strengthening. Ida is forecast to be a Category 4 storm and make landfall Sunday evening in Louisiana.

The Alabama Gulf Coast could see tropical storm conditions, dangerous rip currents, dangerous surf, storm surge, flash flooding, and tornadoes on late Sunday into Tuesday. Central Alabama could see strong wind gusts, heavy rainfall which could lead to flash flooding, and isolated tornadoes. The greatest impact locally would occur between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, but that window could increase or shift so keep checking back for updates. Track Ida on the WBRC First Alert Weather app for the latest track and strength info.

