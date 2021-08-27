LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Gov. Ivey encourages you to stay weather aware

Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Ida(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As Hurricane Ida strengthens, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is encouraging Alabamians to stay weather aware.

Press Secretary Gina Maiola said Governor Ivey participated in a call with President Joe Biden, Governor Reeves of Mississippi, and Governor Edwards of Louisiana about Hurricane Ida. The Governor’s Office will continue monitoring the system and make any necessary preparations.

As the WBRC FIRST ALERT Weather Team reported Friday Hurricane Ida is moving across western Cuba and then will track northwest across the Gulf of Mexico where the conditions are ripe for rapid strengthening. Ida is forecast to be a Category 4 storm and make landfall Sunday evening in Louisiana.

The Alabama Gulf Coast could see tropical storm conditions, dangerous rip currents, dangerous surf, storm surge, flash flooding, and tornadoes on late Sunday into Tuesday. Central Alabama could see strong wind gusts, heavy rainfall which could lead to flash flooding, and isolated tornadoes. The greatest impact locally would occur between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, but that window could increase or shift so keep checking back for updates. Track Ida on the WBRC First Alert Weather app for the latest track and strength info.

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our WBRC newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every evening.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The great grandmother of the 4-day-old baby who was taken from his mother Tuesday in Fairfield...
Great grandmother of 4-day-old baby stolen from Fairfield opens up about what happened
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Corey Dewayne Waters.
UPDATE: Man shot and killed in Fairfield identified
First Alert Weather 4p 8-26-21
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Ida forms, expected to become a hurricane
First Alert Weather 4p 8-27-21
FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Ida now forecast to be a Category 4 storm when it makes landfall

Latest News

AEA urging districts to continue providing emergency sick days for teachers this year
DCH requests federal help to care for surge of COVID-19 patients
The Washoe County Health District Air Quality Management Division downgraded Monday's Stage 3...
Washoe County downgrades air quality emergency episode
Cullman County Schools shutdown five schools, CDC because of COVID