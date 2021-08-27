Eviction moratorium ends, landlords begin the process to remove tenants

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Local landlords are calling the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the eviction moratorium a victory.

But for millions of Americans, it means they’ll soon be homeless.

One local landlord said this judgement is bittersweet for him because he’ll be able to take possession over his property and get it ready to rent again, but that also means some tenants will be out on the street with no place to go.

Late Thursday evening, the United States Supreme Court overturned President Joe Biden’s eviction moratorium saying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had overstepped its authority by issuing it.

Landlords across the country are now claiming victory after months of not collecting rent.

“I sold one of my properties because the revenue was so short with my other properties. You know, I’ve lost all this revenue, but I’m still paying property tax and insurance,” said Birmingham Landlord Bubba Phillips.

The Supreme Court’s judgment means landlords can begin evictions right away.

Phillips said he’s already started the process.

“It’s the very worst thing a landlord wants to do. We try to work it out. Through some of the programs, I had several of my tenants get their rent caught up. There’s some programs out there if the people would just, you know, go out and look for them,” Phillips said. “There’s a lot of money available.”

Lila Hackett with the Fair Housing Center of Northern Alabama said there are several local programs that are begging people to apply for assistance.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people are still not aware that they can get these services. The county has programs available, JCCEO, I think the Urban League. The City of Birmingham has a program available, and they are asking people to please call because there are millions of dollars available,” Hackett explained.

Phillips said the process to remove tenants from units could take weeks.

He encourages those who face eviction to work out a plan with their landlords as soon as possible.

To apply for Jefferson County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP, visit https://erap.jccal.org/.

To apply for the City of Birmingham’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, visit https://www.birminghamal.gov/covidrent.

