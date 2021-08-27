DCH requests federal help to care for surge of COVID-19 patients

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - West Alabama’s largest hospital system requested help to keep pace with the rising number of COVID-19 patients needing care. This latest coronavirus surge is taking its toll on people who work at DCH Regional Medical Center.

Now the hospital is calling in back up, It’s working with Alabama Department of Public Health to get help from the federal government. DCH submitted an application to the ADPH for help earlier this week.

Hospital spokesman Andy North says DCH needs more nurses, respiratory therapists and others to help the hospital treat COVID-19 patients. The hospital has been caring for more than 140 people in recent days. Now it hopes the federal government can provide healthcare workers.

“We have a lot of COVID positive patients right now. We’re very busy. We’ve been above 140 patients for several days which is a significant strain on the system. We don’t have the funding , the federal funding, assistance we had months and months ago to help pay for travel nurses,” Andy North said.

North added that it could be a couple of weeks before DCH gets a response for its request. Until then, the hospital will have to make due with the staff it has now.

