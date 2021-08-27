LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Children’s of Alabama say some patients with COVID-19 are struggling to breathe

SC hospital’s pediatric ICU ‘beyond capacity’ with COVID and ‘winter viruses’
SC hospital’s pediatric ICU ‘beyond capacity’ with COVID and ‘winter viruses’(Adam Mintzer)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Children’s of Alabama is reporting an increase in COVID related hospitalizations. As of August 26th, 15 children were hospitalized. That is up from 13 children the day before. Six of those kids are on ventilators and doctors with the hospital believe the Delta variant is impacting children more severely.

“They tend to be sicker,” Children’s of Alabama Pediatric Emergency Medicine Fellow Dr. Alicia Webb said. “It seems this Delta Variant is a lot more infectious, a lot more contagious, and is hitting kids a lot harder. We see more and more who are getting sicker and actually needing that emergency care.”

Webb said with the Delta Variant, some hospitalized kids are struggling to breathe.

“They are breathing very very fast and very hard,” Webb said. “Needing oxygen and needing support for their breathing or are so extremely dehydrated that they are needing IV fluids.”

Webb said COVID-19 can cause pneumonia and they are starting to see double infection in more children.

“It’s still that COVID-19 virus infecting their lungs,” Webb said. “It’s just that you can see it on X-ray and they need oxygen. It is something that affects the lungs enough where kids are breathing harder and kids are short of breath.”

For kids with minor symptoms, the virus can impact them for about ten days, but Webb said kids with more severe symptoms are in the hospital for much longer.

“Our kids who are having trouble breathing, our kids who are having Covid pneumonia, or who are needing oxygen can stay for a lot longer.”

Webb said overall, most COVID positive children will recover, but with the Delta Variant, it is not always a guarantee.

Dr. Webb said since the Delta Variant is so much more infectious and impacting kids more severely, she encourages all children to wear a mask in public and get vaccinated if they are old enough.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
The great grandmother of the 4-day-old baby who was taken from his mother Tuesday in Fairfield...
Great grandmother of 4-day-old baby stolen from Fairfield opens up about what happened
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
3-year-old child dies, found in car in Cullman

Latest News

Superintendent Dr. Lewis Brooks announced Thursday Shelby County Schools will move to a mask...
Shelby County Schools to require face masks starting August 30
Pfizer’s COVID vaccine still has Emergency Use Authorization for those 12 to 15 years old, but...
Officials with Children’s of Alabama say E.R. is slammed and not a public COVID testing site
Monoclonal antibody infusion
The number one treatment for COVID-19 is monoclonal antibodies and they’re in supply
Hospital staffing shortages
Hospital staffing shortages