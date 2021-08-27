Cherokee County issues state of emergency after ‘rapid increase’ of COVID cases
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials in Cherokee County have issued a state of emergency proclamation after they say COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the county.
The proclamation was issued, in part, after officials in the county determined there had been increased emergency call volumes that have overwhelmed their EMS and healthcare systems.
You can read the state of emergency in its entirety in the Facebook post below:
