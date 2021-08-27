101-year-old Army veteran honored by Maxwell Air Force Base

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman who made headlines for the over-the-top 100th birthday celebration she got from her employer back in 2019 is being honored again. On Friday, Maxwell Air Force Base honored Romay Davis, an energetic centenarian who keeps on moving with a smile on her face.

While recently doing some research for Women’s Equality Day, officials on base discovered a photo of Davis and learned her story. When base officials discovered she lives in Montgomery, they had to meet her.

“So many of us have greater freedom to serve because of her service, not just in the Army, but all the different barriers she broke with throughout her life,” said Col. Eries Mentzer. “Whether it was in fashion design or carpentry or or getting her black belt in so many ways. She never limited herself to the opportunities that were traditionally available to women during her generation.”

Davis, who has been interviewed on national news programs and saw the City of Montgomery proclaim her 100th birthday as “Romay Davis Day,” is still active at 101. Her 102nd birthday is just over the horizon.

Montgomery Winn-Dixie employee Romay Davis is celebrated by her employer on her 100th birthday in 2019. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Davis was born Oct. 29, 1919, in Virginia, a time when people of color often faced discrimination and restricted rights. She turned 10 the day the stock market crashed, plunging the nation into the Great Depression.

After high school, Romay joined the U.S. Army and served her country in WWII. Upon returning home, she earned an education degree from New York University, then set off on a career path in fashion, making clothes for women and children. She traveled the world, even working as a model in New York before “retiring” in 1982. It was then that she moved to Montgomery with her husband.

She stayed active for the next 20 years and found time for traveling and painting. She even volunteered for causes like the adoption of military families in need. And at age 70, Romay got her black belt in Taekwondo.

After her husband passed away, Romay made the decision to go back to work. In 2001, at the age of 81, she put in an application at Winn-Dixie store No. 448 on Vaughn Road. She still drives herself to work.

