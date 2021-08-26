LawCall
Woman, 79, killed in Fayette Co. crash

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 79-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash August 25 .

State Troopers have identified the victim as Judy Halbrook of Bankston.

Halbrook died when the 2005 Hyundai Sonata she was driving collided with a 2010 Dodge Ram that crossed the centerline and came into her lane of travel, according to Troopers.

The Ram was driven by Daniel Wilson, 52, of Fayette.

The crash happened on Alabama 102 at the 4 mile marker, approximately 10 miles northeast of Fayette

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

