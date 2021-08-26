Widely Scattered Storms Possible Today; Watching the Gulf of Mexico this Weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday everyone! We are starting out the day dry with some cloud cover showing up on First Alert AccuTrack Satellite. Temperatures are a few degrees above average with most locations in the low to mid 70s. We are watching a disturbance to our southeast that helped produce some scattered storms yesterday. It looks like most of that energy pushed through our area yesterday, so rain chances may end up a little limited this afternoon. I think the main story for us today will be the heat and the humidity. Temperatures are forecast to warm up quickly into the upper 80s by noon. Plan for high temperatures to climb into the low to mid 90s. When you factor in the humidity levels, it could feel like it is 100°F-105°F in many locations. We’ll introduce a 30-40% chance for widely scattered storms today. Latest model runs overnight are showing a drier solution for us today. Just note that if storms form, they will have the potential to become strong and maybe severe. Main threats will be heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Plan for southeast winds today at 5-10 mph. If you plan on heading out to the Barons game this evening, plan for the potential to see an isolated shower or storm before 8 PM. Temperatures will start in the low to mid 80s and cool into the 70s by the end of the game.

Heat Continues to Finish Out the Week: I have lowered our rain chances for Friday through Sunday as the latest model guidance is showing the chance for widely scattered showers and storms each day. Plan for rain chances to stay around 30% with a partly cloudy sky. It will likely remain hot tomorrow and into the weekend with highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s. Humidity levels will remain fairly high, so heat index values could flirt with the triple digits. If you have outdoor plans, just monitor your WBRC First Alert Weather App for potential weather updates. It will let you know if lightning or heavy rain is nearby. Cloud cover could increase Sunday as clouds move in from the south.

Harry Connick Jr and Lady A Concert Forecasts: Harry Connick Jr and Lady A will perform this weekend at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre. Plan for a small chance for a few isolated storms Friday and Saturday evening, but I think both concerts will end up mostly dry. Plan for temperatures to start in the lower 80s with temperatures cooling into the 70s. Remember that when thunder roars, go indoors. It is never safe to be outside if lightning is nearby.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing to watch is the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. The National Hurricane Center is giving a tropical wave in the Caribbean an 80% chance for tropical development in the next 48 hours. Our weather models are showing strong support for our next named storm to develop in the western Caribbean and rapidly intensify as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. Models are supporting a strong hurricane that could make landfall in central or eastern Louisiana Sunday evening. Overnight runs have sped up the storm track and shifted it a little to the east. Models will continue to show changes as the storm has yet to develop. My best advice for the Gulf Coast: Take this storm seriously. Plan for changes in the forecast over the next 48 hours. We should have a better handle on the track once the storm actually develops. If you live along the Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama Gulf Coast, please monitor the forecasts carefully. Have a hurricane evacuation plan in place now.

Tropical Impacts for Central Alabama: It remains way too early to be specific on potential impacts for Central Alabama early next week. Based on model guidance this morning, the tropical low will likely make landfall somewhere in Louisiana Sunday evening and Sunday night. It will then move northwards and possibly curve to the northeast into Mississippi. If this verifies, it puts us on the right hand side of the storm which produces heavier rainfall rates and the potential for severe storms. If we see any impacts, it will likely occur Monday into Tuesday. A lot can change base on the track and intensity of this storm. Once this storm develops in the next 24 hours, we will have a better handle on the track and how it will impact Alabama. Just too early to know. I’ve increased our rain chances to 60-70% for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 80s. We will adjust the forecast as needed once we have new information. Plan for high surf and a dangerous rip current threat along the Alabama Gulf Coast this weekend. This is not the greatest weekend to spend time at the beach.

Tropical Update: The rest of the Atlantic remains active. We are watching a tropical wave 650 miles east-southeast of Bermuda that has a 80% chance to become our next name storm in the next 3-5 days. It will likely remain in the Central Atlantic and not pose a risk to the eastern United States. We are also watching a tropical wave off the coast of Africa that has a low chance to develop in the next five days. Models hint that tropical development will continue to remain possible in the Caribbean and Gulf as we head into next week. We are entering the most active part of the Hurricane Season as we head into September. The peak normally occurs on September 10th. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

Have a safe Thursday.

