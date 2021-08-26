LawCall
Which Covid-19 test is the best? Experts weigh in

(KBTX)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With an increase in Covid-19 cases across the state, the need for Covid-19 testing has also increased.

Experts said testing is easier to find than before and results are coming back even faster.

Dr. David Hicks with the Jefferson County Health Department said PCR tests or nose swab tests are still the best and most accurate, but he said rapid testing and at-home test technology has significantly improved over the course of the pandemic.

He said all three tests will pick up the Delta variant as long as you aren’t taking the test too early. Hicks said with the Delta variant, you no longer have to wait five to seven days after an exposure for a test. He said now 0you can wait around three to four days or get tested as soon as you have symptoms.

Hicks said if you get a rapid or at home test and it is negative, but you’re still feeling sick, try going to the doctor.

“If you do a rapid test, I’m not feeling good, it didn’t pick anything up, don’t stay in the tunnel vision of COVID, COVID, COVID,” Hicks said. “Go see a healthcare provider and let them do a full thorough evaluation and it may be COVID at that point or it may be something else.”

Hicks said right now, the health department has no plans to re-launch their drive thru COVID testing sites, but you can find a list of all the available testing sites in Jefferson County here.

