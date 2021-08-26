Tyson Foods to increase wages to $15.00 in Blountsville

BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tyson Foods’ Blountsville, Alabama facility is increasing wages in its processing plant for hourly production workers.

The new starting wages, effective August 29, are $15.00 per hour, a $2.50 increase from the previous wages.

Additionally, there is also an increase in shift differential for 2nd and 3rd shifts to $2.00 per hour, a $1.60 increase.

Blountsville is offering a $3,000 new hire bonus to night shift team members. $1,000 will be paid at 60, 120, and 180 days. They are also offering a $1,000 new hire bonus to day shift team members. $500 paid at 60 and 120 days. Current Team Members also receive a referral bonus for each new team member they refer, $3,000 for referring someone to night shift and $1,000 for referring someone to day shift paid out in the same increments as the new hire bonus.

Tyson team members are eligible for benefits including medical, dental, vision, and prescription benefits, 401(k) and participation in Tyson’s employee stock purchase plan as well as a number of voluntary coverage options.

“Investing in our team members is important to us,” said Isaac Howard, Blountsville Plant Manager. “Our team members work hard to feed the world. The pay raise is just one way we can show our appreciation.”

