Tuscaloosa virtual restaurant and hotel hiring fair kicks off Thursday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa hotels and restaurants are looking to beef up staffs ahead of the busy football season by holding a job fair. The convenient part about this hospitality hiring fair is you can take part all in the comfort of your own home, because it kicks off virtually Thursday.

Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports is teaming up with several organizations including , West Alabama Works, the Alabama Restaurant and Hospitality Association Tuscaloosa chapter and The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama to help people looking to work in Tuscaloosa restaurants and hotels chat with future employers.

Many hotels and restaurants according to event organizers are in critical need of finding both full and part time workers, especially during football season to keep up with the demand. The virtual aspect of this hiring event is done through technology that connects potential employees with restaurants and hotels.

The businesses then arrange in-person interviews with candidates they’re interested in. This hospitality virtual job fair will last until Sept. 9th. Here’s the information on how you can register. Click here for the link for restaurants and hotels

Applicants can sign up using West Alabama Works’ Job Connect. Job seekers will fill out a Career Connect profile on their computer or mobile device. They will then be routed to a personalized link that features all jobs available so they can search and apply directly to the jobs. You can register here.

If you have any questions about the virtual hiring event, you can contact West Alabama Works at 205-391-0566 or via the West Alabama Works Facebook page. You can also call Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports at 205-391-9200.

