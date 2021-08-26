LawCall
Advertisement

Tuscaloosa City Schools releases COVID-19 tracker dashboard information

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City Schools released the latest information Thursday about coronavirus involving students and staff.

The Superintendent for Tuscaloosa City Schools said there are two stats they look at to determine if any changes need to be made at a school or system wide. So far, Tuscaloosa City Schools is keeping things the same.

“We certainly are seeing more positive cases this year than we saw over the course of time last year,” Dr. Mike Daria said.

That’s why he said Tuscaloosa City Schools wanted to be transparent about COVID-19 at the start of the school year.

“We are notifying when there is a positive in a classroom. We’re notification to the classroom and that’s being done via phone call and by paper.”

It released information from the TCS COVID tracker Wednesday evening. At that time, there were 127 active student positives. It showed 147 students out of more than 10,800, or 1.36%, were quarantined or isolated.

“Right now, the numbers are not at a point that deserves to make a decision for a school. But we are certainly watching.”

The quarantines and isolations noted in the tracker show those diagnosed as a confirmed positive case and would go into isolation. People who either are under ADPH quarantine or have chosen to self-quarantine and notified school officials of this decision.

“Even the positive that we’re seeing anecdotally, they’re connected to positives at home, not necessarily positives or any transmissions in the classroom,” said Daria, who noted that having too many teachers or essential staff unavailable would lead to a change at school or throughout the school system.

