LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Spicy or sweet? Flamin’ Hot Mountain Dew available soon

Mountain Dew Flamin' Hot will be available Aug. 31 for a limited time only.
Mountain Dew Flamin' Hot will be available Aug. 31 for a limited time only.(PepsiCo)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Mountain Dew is getting ready to bring the heat with a new limited-time-only flavor – Mountain Dew Flamin’ Hot.

The brand teamed up with Cheetos to pair the taste of Flamin’ Hot with the sweet, citrus dew to create a new spicy goodness.

“This is one of our most provocative beverages yet, and we’re excited for DEW Nation to taste the unique blend of spicy and classic sweet citrus flavor of MTN DEW,” said Matt Neilsten, senior director of marketing.

The new soda comes in a fiery red can to match the Flamin’ Hot brand.

It will be available at the end of August, but only on Mountain Dew’s virtual store while supplies last.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
The great grandmother of the 4-day-old baby who was taken from his mother Tuesday in Fairfield...
Great grandmother of 4-day-old baby stolen from Fairfield opens up about what happened
3-year-old child dies, found in car in Cullman
One Vestavia Hills father said he’s going to put his daughters in a private school starting...
Parents are pulling their kids from schools over mask policies

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2014 file photo, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg speaks...
South Dakota AG gets fines, no jail time in pedestrian death
Health expert offers guidance for parents of babies during pandemic
Protecting babies from Covid
Protecting babies from Covid
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Russia: 2 suicide attacks outside Kabul airport; 13 dead
Face mask requirements are posted at the various entrances at the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium...
Half of US workers favor shot mandate, poll finds