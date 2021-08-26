Shelby County Schools to require masks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County Superintendent Dr. Lewis Brooks announced Thursday Shelby County Schools will move to a mask mandate starting on Monday, August 30, 2021.

Dr. Brooks said the temporary switch to universal masking is based on analysis of COVID-19 data and the potential adverse impact on instruction and school operations.

Universal masking indoors will start on August 30 and go through October 1, 2021.

Students will not be asked to wear a mask at recess, lunch or outdoor PE.

Here is the full letter from Dr. Brooks:

