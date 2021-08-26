Pell City PD: 8 people arrested in search for assault suspect

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Pell City Police arrested eight people while looking for an assault suspect Wednesday in the 400 block of 3rd Avenue North.

Officers said they had an assault warrant for 20-year-old Leander Carter and they found him in front of a house on 3rd Ave North with several other people.

Officers said they smelled marijuana in the area as well.

Police said officers waited for backup and a search warrant for the house and cars parked there. They arrested Carter and seven other people on a number of drug and gun charges.

Police said some of the eight guns they found were stolen.

You can read the full press release here:

