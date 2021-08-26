Pell City PD: 8 people arrested in search for assault suspect
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Pell City Police arrested eight people while looking for an assault suspect Wednesday in the 400 block of 3rd Avenue North.
Officers said they had an assault warrant for 20-year-old Leander Carter and they found him in front of a house on 3rd Ave North with several other people.
Officers said they smelled marijuana in the area as well.
Police said officers waited for backup and a search warrant for the house and cars parked there. They arrested Carter and seven other people on a number of drug and gun charges.
Police said some of the eight guns they found were stolen.
