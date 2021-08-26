Pediatric expert offers advice on caring for babies during pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The first round of COVID last year seemed to spare very young children and babies, but experts say they are seeing more infants needing COVID treatment this time.

Babies are very vulnerable after they’re born and that’s why doctors say they should be kept away from possible exposure.

Children’s Hospital in Birmingham has seen more young patients in the past few months.

“We have neonates in the intensive care unit,” said Dr. David Kimberlin at Children’s Hospital.

Because the Delta variant is still new, doctors aren’t able to quantify exactly how at risk babies are yet.

“I wish I had a number to give, to say that a baby is x percent likely to have severe COVID or need to be hospitalized, but we don’t yet know that information,” said Kimberlin.

They do know that pregnant mothers can pass antibodies onto their babies.

“Moms should receive the COVID vaccine during pregnancy if they are not previously vaccinated,” said Kimberlin.

After the baby is born, Dr. Kimberlin advises against taking them into public as often as possible.

“The situation with any newborn baby, you wouldn’t want to take a baby under a month or two of age to Walmart or our in public at all, and I would really advise against that during this pandemic,” said Kimberlin.

It is still incredibly rare for a young child to die of COVID-19.

