LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Pediatric expert offers advice on caring for babies during pandemic

(Pixabay)
By Cassie Fambro
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The first round of COVID last year seemed to spare very young children and babies, but experts say they are seeing more infants needing COVID treatment this time.

Babies are very vulnerable after they’re born and that’s why doctors say they should be kept away from possible exposure.

Children’s Hospital in Birmingham has seen more young patients in the past few months.

“We have neonates in the intensive care unit,” said Dr. David Kimberlin at Children’s Hospital.

Because the Delta variant is still new, doctors aren’t able to quantify exactly how at risk babies are yet.

“I wish I had a number to give, to say that a baby is x percent likely to have severe COVID or need to be hospitalized, but we don’t yet know that information,” said Kimberlin.

They do know that pregnant mothers can pass antibodies onto their babies.

“Moms should receive the COVID vaccine during pregnancy if they are not previously vaccinated,” said Kimberlin.

After the baby is born, Dr. Kimberlin advises against taking them into public as often as possible.

“The situation with any newborn baby, you wouldn’t want to take a baby under a month or two of age to Walmart or our in public at all, and I would really advise against that during this pandemic,” said Kimberlin.

It is still incredibly rare for a young child to die of COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
One Vestavia Hills father said he’s going to put his daughters in a private school starting...
Parents are pulling their kids from schools over mask policies
The great grandmother of the 4-day-old baby who was taken from his mother Tuesday in Fairfield...
Great grandmother of 4-day-old baby stolen from Fairfield opens up about what happened
Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams
Mother and daughter die of COVID-19 just one day apart

Latest News

The mayor also said he should have an announcement about a replacement for Legion Field within...
Increased demand for COVID-19 vaccine at Legion Field, no appointment needed
Which Covid-19 test is the best? Experts weigh in
Donald Trump Save America Rally in Cullman, Ala. on August 21, 2021.
Alabama Republican Party: 50,000 attended Trump rally in Cullman
New COVID policies for Cullman Co. Schools
New COVID policies for Cullman Co. schools