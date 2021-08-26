J&J vaccine booster shot produces more antibodies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Johnson and Johnson announced they are getting promising results from the trials involving a second shot for their one shot vaccine. The company said the second shot boosts the antibody levels for those who get it.

The CDC is already recommending people get the third shot for Pfizer. Johnson and Johnson said their trials show another shot could help people who may need extra protection.

Johnson and Johnson announced their test saw as much as a nine fold increase six to eight months after the first shot. A Jefferson County Department of Health Infectious Disease doctor said the results are optimistic and expected.

“I want to be clear that doesn’t mean we need to change what we are doing. It’s a first step to figure out when we do this and why we do this,” said Dr. Wesley Willeford with JCDH.

Two thousand people were a part of the study in the United States and Europe. They received the second dose six months after the first shot. Dr. Willeford said more study needs to be done as well as a comprehensive review by federal regulators.

“We need to wait for the FDA and CDC to evaluate this information and make a recommendation about what people should to do to get a second dose of Johnson and Johnson,” Willeford said.

The Delta variant has continued to spread quickly across Alabama and the country. The CDC recently released studies showing some COVID vaccines waning after about eight months. The call for an additional shot raised questions about if the vaccines can be mixed.

“There are cases where that does happen. It’s probably safe, but the guidance right now is if you had one vaccine ideally you would get that same vaccine if you go subsequence doses,” Willeford said.

Willeford is expecting more information to come out about a second dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in the next few weeks. Willeford said until then even vaccinated people are being encouraged to wear masks and remain socially distant.

