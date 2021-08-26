LawCall
Jefferson County leaders work to fix ambulance shortage problem

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An ambulance shortage across Alabama is impacting response times and safety, including in many parts of Jefferson County.

County Commission President, Jimmie Stephens, said a consultant has been brought in, and so far, he said, “This is a huge mess.”

Long wait times for ambulances continues to be a problem for Jefferson County, especially on the west side.

Stephens said cities like Fairfield, Brighton, Lipscomb, and Bessemer have seen some of the longest wait times.

“It begins a great deal with Medicare reimbursement. $171 is the Medicaid reimbursement for a rural run, which is not enough. That’s $100 less than any other state. There’s all kinds of issues here that we have to deal with, and there not one issue that’s more important than the other, so we’re going to have to address them all holistically to make sure that it gets done properly,” Stephens explained.

He said the coronavirus pandemic has as exasperated the problem.

Wall times at hospitals are upwards of two hours or more, meaning paramedics can’t leave patients until they can hand them off to hospital staff.

Midfield Fire Department Captain Bobby Golden said the ambulance shortage isn’t affecting them as much as neighboring communities, but hiring is.

“It’s not so much equipment as it is personnel. I’m sure they’ve got plenty of trucks over there to put personnel on if they did have [them.] And I’m sure if they had the personnel to man the trucks, their service would be better because it has been in the past,” Golden said.

Commissioner Stephens said fixing the ambulance shortage is three-fold: money, legislation, and cooperation.

