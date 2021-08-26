LawCall
is it safe to get the COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot at the same time?

(KEYC)
By Brittany Dionne
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A state health leader recommends getting a COVID-19 and Influenza vaccine as soon as possible.

In 2020, there were very few cases of the flu, experts believe because of mask mandates and other mitigation’s, but with all statewide mandates lifted, the flu is expected to return to pre pandemic case counts in 2021.

As more people got vaccinated, some had concerns about getting the flu shot and a COVID-19 vaccine at the same time.

Deputy state health officer, Dr. Karen Landers talked more about whether getting both at the same time was safe.

“Early on with the COVID-19 vaccine, because we were still gathering information, guidance at that time was to not go administer other vaccines, but that’s changed. Get your COVID vaccine and if the flu shot vaccine is available get that too,” Dr. Landers said.

According to Landers, the flu vaccine should be available in September.

