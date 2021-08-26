Increased demand for COVID-19 vaccine at Legion Field, no appointment needed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuesday, cars lined several blocks leading into the vaccination site at Legion Field

“I was afraid to get the shot,” said Christine McMeans as she waited her turn in line.

But fear couldn’t hold Christine McMeans off any longer she said, after seeing the devastation happening across the country as the virus mutated and took hold of the young and wise.

“It’s worth it. It saves lives,” McMeans said.

Legion Field vaccine site administrator, Bob Wilson, was happy that message was getting through to those who were hesitant.

“Our hospitals are full. Our ICUs are full. We’re on a deficit of ICU beds. We need people to be vaccinated,” Wilson explained.

Wilson said demand for the Pfizer vaccine had increased significantly since it was fully approved by the FDA in August.

“We can do up to 500 today,” said Wilson.

By 9 pm, Wilson said they had given out their final shot of the day. Wilson estimated they’d administered around 300 COVID-19 doses that day.

With each stick, for McMeans, it’s worth it not only for her wellbeing but for others.

“I didn’t even feel the shot… I knew it was time for me,” McMeans said. “It could be one person that don’t get the shot and that can affect the whole neighborhood.

The Clinic will re-open Thursday morning at 10:00 am. No appointment is needed.

