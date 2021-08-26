LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Increased demand for COVID-19 vaccine at Legion Field, no appointment needed

By Brittany Dionne
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuesday, cars lined several blocks leading into the vaccination site at Legion Field

“I was afraid to get the shot,” said Christine McMeans as she waited her turn in line.

But fear couldn’t hold Christine McMeans off any longer she said, after seeing the devastation happening across the country as the virus mutated and took hold of the young and wise.

“It’s worth it. It saves lives,” McMeans said.

Legion Field vaccine site administrator, Bob Wilson, was happy that message was getting through to those who were hesitant.

“Our hospitals are full. Our ICUs are full. We’re on a deficit of ICU beds. We need people to be vaccinated,” Wilson explained.

Wilson said demand for the Pfizer vaccine had increased significantly since it was fully approved by the FDA in August.

“We can do up to 500 today,” said Wilson.

By 9 pm, Wilson said they had given out their final shot of the day. Wilson estimated they’d administered around 300 COVID-19 doses that day.

With each stick, for McMeans, it’s worth it not only for her wellbeing but for others.

“I didn’t even feel the shot… I knew it was time for me,” McMeans said. “It could be one person that don’t get the shot and that can affect the whole neighborhood.

The Clinic will re-open Thursday morning at 10:00 am. No appointment is needed.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
One Vestavia Hills father said he’s going to put his daughters in a private school starting...
Parents are pulling their kids from schools over mask policies
The great grandmother of the 4-day-old baby who was taken from his mother Tuesday in Fairfield...
Great grandmother of 4-day-old baby stolen from Fairfield opens up about what happened
Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams
Mother and daughter die of COVID-19 just one day apart

Latest News

is it safe to get the COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot at the same time?
Which Covid-19 test is the best? Experts weigh in
Pediatric expert offers advice on caring for babies during pandemic
J&J vaccine booster shot produces more antibodies