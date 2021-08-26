LawCall
Health expert offers guidance for parents of babies during pandemic

By Cassie Fambro
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The first round of COVID last year seemed to spare very young children and babies, but local pediatricians said they’re seeing more infants needing COVID treatment right now.

Doctors said babies are vulnerable after they’re born and that’s why they should be kept away from possible exposure.

Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham has seen more young patients in the past two months.

Dr. David Kimberlin with Children’s said, “We have neonates in the intensive care unit.”

Because the Delta variant is still new, doctors aren’t able to quantify exactly how at-risk babies are yet.

“I wish I had a number to give, to say that a baby is x percent likely to have severe COVID or need to be hospitalized, but we don’t yet know that information,” Kimberlin said.

Doctors do know that pregnant mothers can pass antibodies onto their babies.

Dr. Kimberlin said, “Moms should receive the COVID vaccine during pregnancy if they are not previously vaccinated.”

After the baby is born, Dr. Kimberlin advises against taking them into public, at least in the first weeks.

“The situation with any newborn baby, you wouldn’t want to take a baby under a month or two of age to Walmart or our in public at all, and I would really advise against that during this pandemic.”

Doctors said it is still incredibly rare for a young child to die of COVID-19.

