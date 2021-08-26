DCH Regional Medical doctor tries to strike chord with community in PSA

TUSSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A doctor who works at DCH regional Medical Center, worried about low vaccination rates among co-workers and people in his community, used his voice as an epidemiologist and infectious disease expert to urge people to get vaccinated by recording two public service announcements.

“It hurts my heart to know that Alabama is like the low end of the scale of people vaccinated,” said Dr. Albert White.

You can almost hear the pain in Dr. Albert White’s voice in the PSA, as he asks people to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

“Me being a physician, me being an infectious disease official, I felt that people will listen to what I say and trust what I say because I’ve been here a long time. I’ve had an opportunity to treat a lot if people in the community,” he said.

White recorded the first PSA for the staff at DCH. The hospital has not mandated that employees get vaccinated, but they are encouraged to do so.

“Please, please, please let’s get vaccinated,” White pleaded with his collogues.

Dr. White recorded the second PSA for the public.

“I have been vaccinated. I’m recommending vaccinations for my patients. I’m recommending vaccinations for my family. I’m recommending vaccinations for my friends and I’m recommending vaccinations for my colleagues,” he told listeners.

White says he’s heard from people who have been vaccinated or are now considering vaccination after seeing the PSA’s. Both are available on DCH’s YouTube page.

