DCH Regional Medical Center sees increase in COVID-19 vaccination requests

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 600 people are now scheduled to get vaccinated for COVID-19 this Friday at the DCH Regional Medical Center remote vaccination site.

“About a third of the appointments that we’re seeing are people requesting a third vaccine or booster vaccine. That’s certainly helped. But we’re seeing more first vaccines and second vaccines,” said DCH spokesman Andy North.

About a month ago, only 100 or so people were registering for vaccinations at the one day a week vaccine clinic.

“Some have finally decided to get it because it’s now finally FDA approved. We’re providing the Phizer vaccine,” North continued.

Hospital administrators say more than 90% of the people requiring hospitalization for the virus have not been vaccinated.

Wednesday morning, DCH reported 140 COVID positive patients with 32 of them needing ICU care.

“The highest number of individuals that are testing positive for COVID right now are those people who are 25 to 55, kind of in that range and those are the people we’re starting to see an uptick in COVID vaccinations,” North added.

DCH’s remote clinic is only open on Fridays. You must register online to be vaccinated there.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

