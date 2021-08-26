Cullman County Schools shutdown five schools because of COVID

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman County Schools announced Wednesday that they will shutting down five schools this Friday because of the spread of COVID.

The announcement comes as the school system Tuesday adopted new COVID protocols to deal the increasing spread of the virus.

This was not an easy decision for Barnette or the Cullman County Board of Education.

According to the new policy, if a15% of the student population at a school is infected with the virus, then a mask ordinance will be implemented. If the infection rates jump to 20%, the school will shift to virtual learning for two weeks. WBRC Fox6 News has been told the five schools are over 30% infected. They are mostly in the Good Hope area. That’s why the superintendent is calling for closing for two weeks.

“We made the decision to transition these five schools to remote learning for a period of two weeks and we hope this will give all of these students time to get past this and be able to return to school,” said Shane Barnette, Cullman County School Superintendent.

Barnette said protecting their students and teachers remains a top priority. Members of the Cullman County Board of Education said this decision has been draining and hard on-board members. They wanted to do all they could to keep students in the classroom but the threat of the spread of the virus forced their hand to try to protect the students.

The affected schools are Good Hope Primary, Good Hope Elementary, Good Hope Middle and Good Hope High School and Parkside K-8.

