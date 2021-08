BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A driver flipped a car onto an RTJ golf course in Jefferson County Thursday.

At least one person was hurt in the 2-vehicle accident, but we don’t know the extent of the injuries.

The car flipped onto its hood.

This happened before 1:00 p.m. on Shannon Oxmoor Road.

No one on the course was injured.

