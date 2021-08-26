LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Burglary suspect hospitalized after homeowner slashes him with machete

Armed with a machete, a Texas homeowner woke up and went outside after hearing glass breaking....
Armed with a machete, a Texas homeowner woke up and went outside after hearing glass breaking. He allegedly saw 22-year-old Carlos Villaescusa breaking the front windows on his house, and a fight ensued between the two.(Source: LSaloni via Canva)
By Kali O'Rourke
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) - A burglary suspect was hospitalized after he was hit in the face with a machete during a fight with a Texas homeowner.

Police say 22-year-old Carlos Villaescusa remains hospitalized after he was injured in a fight with the owner of an El Paso, Texas, house he allegedly burgled.

The homeowner told police he woke up early Wednesday after hearing glass breaking. Armed with a machete, he walked outside and allegedly saw Villaescusa breaking the front windows on his house with a metal rod. He told the suspect to leave, but a fight ensued.

Police say Villaescusa was hit with the machete. He sustained multiple cuts to the face, according to KTSM.

When officers arrived on scene, police say Villaescusa tried to flee but was arrested in a neighbor’s backyard. During the investigation, they discovered he had trespassed into a neighboring home and broke the front window of another.

Villaescusa is charged with burglary, evading arrest, criminal mischief and criminal trespass. He will be booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility upon his release from the hospital.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
The great grandmother of the 4-day-old baby who was taken from his mother Tuesday in Fairfield...
Great grandmother of 4-day-old baby stolen from Fairfield opens up about what happened
3-year-old child dies, found in car in Cullman
One Vestavia Hills father said he’s going to put his daughters in a private school starting...
Parents are pulling their kids from schools over mask policies

Latest News

Birmingham police are investigating two homicides.
1 shot, 1 stabbed in Birmingham Wednesday
Thousands have flocked to Kabul’s international airport as they try to flee Taliban-controlled...
West warns of possible attack at Kabul airport amid airlift
Birmingham firefighters battle apartment complex fire on Warrior Road.
Birmingham firefighters battle apartment fire
A gunman walked into a Miami Beach restaurant and fatally shot a tourist who was protecting his...
Father killed protecting 1-year-old son remembered as hero