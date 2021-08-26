Build an emergency safety kit

After an emergency or during severe weather, you may need to survive without power or help for several days. According to ready.gov being prepared means having enough of your own food, water and other supplies to last for several days.

Basic Disaster Supplies Kit

Experts said to assemble your supply kit items in airtight plastic bags and put them in one or two easy-to-carry containers such as a backpack, plastic bag or a duffel bag.

Water (one gallon per person per day for several days, for drinking and sanitation)

Food (at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food)

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

Flashlight

First aid kit

Extra batteries

Whistle (to signal for help)

Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)

Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place)

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)

Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)

Manual can opener (for food)

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

Additional supplies you and your family may need

Prescription medications

Non-prescription medications such as pain relievers, anti-diarrhea medication, antacids or laxatives

Prescription eyeglasses and contact lens solution

Infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes and diaper rash cream

Pet food and extra water for your pet

Cash or traveler’s checks

Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records saved electronically or in a waterproof, portable container

Also, make sure you have your phones charged up if a storm is headed your way, and have a way to charge them if you lose power. And download the WBRC FIRST ALERT Weather App on your smart phone so you can stay informed of the latest FIRST ALERT weather updates.

