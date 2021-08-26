LawCall
The Birmingham City School Board will soon see some new faces

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham School Board will soon have some new faces, and one newly elected school board member is talking about her new role.

This is big news for two reasons: first, Neonta Williams beat the incumbent, Terri Michal for the 2nd District seat. This is also the first time an African American woman has ever held this seat.

Williams said she decided to throw her hat in the ring for the District 2 seat after the pandemic, saying more needed to be done in the community to help families who didn’t have access to internet.

She said the board should have worked to develop partnerships with local businesses and churches to make internet more accessible.

Williams said she wasn’t necessarily trying to beat the incumbent, Terri Michal, but rather she wanted to run for the children and families within Birmingham City Schools.

Williams ran her platform on parents, policy, and partnership, and said it’s clear that her constituents were ready for change.

“My primary goal is to work with the 6 schools within the district 2 area. I know we represent the entire student population but I committed myself to these families and so I want to work with our leaders to find out what level of parental participation do we have, and it is my interest to have a touch point for every single parent within the six schools in District 2,” Williams said.

Two other incumbents held on to their seats, Mary Boehm and Sonja Smith.

Incumbent Doug Ragland will face Sherman Collins in a runoff for District 1, while incumbent Le’Darius Hilliard will face Jason Meadows in a runoff for District 9.

Those runoffs will be held October 5th.

