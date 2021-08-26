1 shot, 1 stabbed in Birmingham Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Birmingham Police are investigating two homicides from Wednesday.

The first happened in the 600 block of 2nd Avenue South around 6:36 p.m. Officers from East Precinct responded to the scene and found Earnest Porter Smith, 35, unresponsive on the sidewalk. He had been stabbed multiple times.

A person of interest has been taken into custody for questioning.

A second person died at the Smart Food Mart in the 900 block of 20th Street in Ensley.

The victim has been identified as Kevin Devose. He was 47.

Just before 10:00 p.m., officers from West Precinct responded to a call of a person shot in the head inside the convenience store.

The preliminary investigation indicates Devose was involved in a verbal altercation with the suspect inside the store before being shot.

The suspect ran from the store heading northbound on Avenue I. No arrest has been made.

Anyone with information about these cases, please call the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

