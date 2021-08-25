LawCall
Tuscaloosa Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

Khari Robinson was last seen at Northridge High School Tuesday morning, but she did not show up...
Khari Robinson was last seen at Northridge High School Tuesday morning, but she did not show up for her afternoon classes.(Tuscaloosa PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police are asking for helping locating a 14-year-old girl.

According to a social media post, Khari Robinson was last seen at Northridge High School Tuesday morning, but she did not show up for her afternoon classes.

Khari was wearing a red hoodie, black jeans and white Nikes.

Please call Tuscaloosa Police at 205-349-2121 if you any information on this case.

