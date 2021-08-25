Tuscaloosa Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police are asking for helping locating a 14-year-old girl.

According to a social media post, Khari Robinson was last seen at Northridge High School Tuesday morning, but she did not show up for her afternoon classes.

Khari was wearing a red hoodie, black jeans and white Nikes.

Please call Tuscaloosa Police at 205-349-2121 if you any information on this case.

