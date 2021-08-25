Sylacauga City Schools to require face coverings until Sept. 17

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Sylacauga City Schools will require all employees, students, and visitors to wear face coverings while indoors beginning August 25 through September 17.

Superintendent Dr. Michele Eller stated, “We are closely monitoring information about the Delta variant and tracking data from Coosa Valley Medical Center. This decision has not been made lightly. I made a commitment to our parents and students to keep our school buildings open and safe.”

Eller went on to say, “The hard reality is that the Delta variant is highly contagious. As of August 24, 2021, Sylacauga City Schools has had 48 people in our district family test positive, and an additional 122 students are in quarantine due to exposure. Friday night’s football game has been canceled by the opponents due to COVID. If all students and employees are wearing masks, it limits the exposure and possible need to quarantine.

“The school board believes the time has come to take this measure to protect the health of our students and staff. No one wants a repeat of last year’s interruptions in learning and meaningful events in the lives of our students. We are going to do everything within our ability, including wearing masks, to limit the disruptions and ensure a safe and healthy learning environment.”

