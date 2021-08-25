Southaven man’s 2-year-old grandson found dead after Tenn. flooding

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WMC) - A sad update -- the search has ended for the grandson of a Southaven man. The 2-year-old boy was lost in the flooding in Middle Tennessee this week.

The body of 2-year-old Kellen Cole Burrow was found in Waverly Tennessee Tuesday night. His grandfather says his identity was confirmed by a DNA test.

The boy’s grandfather, Chris Hixson works in Southaven and went to Waverly to help search for his grandson.

According to the boy’s father, the family’s car became submerged in the floodwaters. Four children survived but Kellen did not.

While his grandfather was away searching for the child, his job, Southaven RV & Marine, collected donations to help with relief efforts.

“Let’s show the folks up there that they’ve got a friend in the Memphis and North Mississippi area,” said Joe Underwood who works with Hixson. “Let’s load this trailer up.”

Tuesday morning, this semi-trailer arrived outside the business’s showroom. People have dropped off water, clothes, diapers and non-perishables. Donations are being accepted during regular business hours until Friday.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.