Shortage of teachers across the state seems to have no end in sight

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The nationwide workforce crisis is also hitting the education system especially hard. This is all due to a mass exodus of teachers who are tired of dealing with the stress of COVID, and things do not seem to be heading in the right direction.

Between last school year and the start of this one, it has been stressful and the education system took the brunt of it. Leading to many teachers leaving the career.

District 3 Director for the Alabama Education Association, Beverly Sims says the students are not to blame for the mass exodus of teachers, it’s the parents.

”We are going to continue to see teachers leaving, bus drivers leaving because our educators cannot continue to be in the middle of this fight,” said Sims.

More than 3,000 teachers retired from Alabama public schools during the 2020 calendar year. Many of those positions have not been filled. Between COVID fears and following safety protocols, the job of teaching gets more complicated.

“Kids are not the ones creating the stress… I think you know who I am talking about… a lot of it is the parents,” said Sims.

Sims says the decline in teachers does not have an end in sight.

“We are going to continue to see shortages, and when there is nobody left or there are not sufficient numbers left in schools to take care of these kids then the parents are really going to be in bad shape,” said Sims.

Sims says even since the start of the school year, teachers have left not wanting to deal with COVID and its complications.

“When they get somebody hired and they think oh boy we are fully staffed, the next board meeting we see more resignations. Right now, it’s an unending revolving door. I do not see that changing, I see it getting worse,” said Sims.

She is asking for parents to stop the ruckus.

“Parents need to have some grace and they need to have some patience because everybody is doing the best they can do in this situation and there are no good solutions. There are no solutions that will please everybody.”

